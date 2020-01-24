How to enter the Dundalk Democrat's Snapshots Competition

We are taking a trip down your memory lane with our Snapshots competition. We've been loving the entries we've received so far but you still have a chance to win an €800 voucher for our fabulous local sponsors which include Felda, Pelican Promotions and the Imperial Hotel Dundalk.

HOW TO ENTER

1. Dig through your old printed photos (no digital versions please), find a cracker, take a picture on your phone and email it to pictures@dundalkdemocrat.ie The picture could be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic, or a holiday snap, or even a dodgy debs picture. Please include a contact number so we can call you to get some information about the picture.

2. The best pics will get featured in our newspaper and our website. There'll also be a poll every week on our website where readers can vote for their favourite image. Over the next few weeks, six of our readers images will go forward to win an amazing prize package.

3. The overall winner will come away with an €800 voucher for our sponsors: Felda Health Fitness and Spa / Pelican Promotions / Hagim Gas & Oil Plumbing & Heating Ltd / Kellihers Electrical / County Museum, Dundalk / Ireland Print Express / Imperial Hotel Dundalk / Carlton Hotel Blanchardstown.

Get your entries in before Monday 27th January and we'll put you in the hat to win!