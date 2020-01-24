Deaths in Louth - Friday January 24 2020

The death has occurred of Denis (Dinny, Desy) Mc Loughlin of Anneville Crescent, Drogheda, Co. Louth

On January 23, 2020, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Denis (Dinny/Desy). Beloved husband to Peggy and loving dad to Denis, Eric, Julie and Margaret.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Lillian and Marie, grandchildren Kenneth, Michelle, Shane, Craig, Seán, Adam and Ross, great-grandchildren, sisters Dympna and Patty, sister-in-law Sheila, brothers-in-law Joe, Tom and Steve, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5pm until 8pm on Friday evening.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am walking to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Monica Toal (née Mc Gonnell) of Rose Hill Cottages, Chord Road, Drogheda, Co Louth



On January 21, 2020, suddenly, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Monica. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Melanie and Tanya, son John, sons-in-law Maurice and David, daughter-in-law Hanen, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters Marian, Asumpta, Celine, Cora and Angela, brothers Eugene, Val and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Melanie’s Home, Gormanston Village (Eircode K32AY92) from 4 o’clock on Friday evening.

Cremation will take place on Saturday in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin at 12 noon.

Family flowers only, please.

May she rest in peace