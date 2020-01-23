Councillors turned out for Omeath estate opening in the 80s

SNAPSHOTS COMPETITION: To enter, all you have to do send your photos to pictures@dundalkdemocrat.ie to be in with the chance of winning a fabulous prize. Don’t delay!

Louth Councillors Fra Browne and Martin Bellew are pictured (right) at the opening of a housing estate out in Omeath in the early 80’s.

Fra Browne was a well-known local Sinn Féin activist and Martin Bellew was a popular Independent Councillor.

Martin Bellew’s father was, Jimmy was also a Louth County Councillor.

Dundalk Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan recalls: “The two councillors were there to open a small council estate. The chairman of Louth County Council Nicky McCabe was there to open the estate. There was much excitement on the day.”

The two councillors are pictured candidly having a chat as local families and county councillors gathered to unveil the newly built homes.

Martin Bellew only retired from local politics in 2015. He was first elected at age 21 following the death of his father, Jimmy Bellew in 1979.

Martin said at the time that he had only intended to cover his fathers seat for a few months, or until the elections in the summer of 1979.

However when it was time to go to the polls again the young man had gotten quite accustomed to local politics and was thrilled to be reelected.

