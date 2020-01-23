SCAM ALERT

Gardaí warn Louth residents of phone scam

Gardaí have warned Louth residents of two text scams doing the rounds. 

The first message doing the rounds asks people to click on a link for a detained package sent by "An Post". 

The second message from "RyanAir" asks people to click into a link to see their winnings from a draw.  

If you receive a message like these please do not click on the attached links. 

You can report any scams to Dundalk Gardai by calling 042 93 88400. 

