Gardaí warn Louth residents of phone scam

Gardaí have warned Louth residents of two text scams doing the rounds.

The first message doing the rounds asks people to click on a link for a detained package sent by "An Post".

The second message from "RyanAir" asks people to click into a link to see their winnings from a draw.

If you receive a message like these please do not click on the attached links.

You can report any scams to Dundalk Gardai by calling 042 93 88400.

