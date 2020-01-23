SCAM ALERT
Gardaí warn Louth residents of phone scam
Gardaí have warned Louth residents of two text scams doing the rounds.
The first message doing the rounds asks people to click on a link for a detained package sent by "An Post".
The second message from "RyanAir" asks people to click into a link to see their winnings from a draw.
If you receive a message like these please do not click on the attached links.
You can report any scams to Dundalk Gardai by calling 042 93 88400.
Gardaí are currently warning of 2 scams doing the rounds, if you receive a message like these, do not click the link attached ever.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on