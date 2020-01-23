Deli Lites new plant-based range will be available in Dundalk

Deli Lites, which is well known for their cafe in Dundalk, has launched two new ranges to meet growing consumer demand for tasty meat-free products, as more and more people start to enjoy vegetarian, vegan and flexitarian lifestyles.

Launching this month is Deli Lites (which is headquartered in Warrenpoint) first fully plant-based range - a chef-led product line-up which is full of innovative flavour combinations and features dishes such as Buffalo Cauliflower with Spiced Cous Cous Tabouleh and Maple Harissa Dressing; Curried Chickpea with Mango Chutney and Cashew Crumble; Spiced Fritters with Beetroot Hummus, Kale & Candied Walnuts and Creamy Roasted Pepper & Tomato Pasta for the on-the-go, busy consumer.

The new vegan-friendly range will be available from retailers across Ireland, with plans to extend availability through its distribution lines into the UK.

The range will be stocked in Mace on the Castletown Road, however if you would like to see it stocked in more Spars, Mace shops locally just ask your local shop if they will be stocking the product.

In addition to its own Deli Lites plant-based range, the company has collaborated with nutritionist-led start-up business, Kitchen Vegilantes, to create a second range featuring a host of ready-meals and food-to-go products that are 100% meat-free and packed full of plant-based proteins, including a number of vegan and vegetarian versions of many popular meat dishes.