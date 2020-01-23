Dundalk man (32) treated for facial injuries after row

A 32 year old man who was arrested for public order offences, had to be treated for facial injuries while in custody after an argument with a relative, his solicitor told Dundalk district court last week.

The court heard Gardaí received a report of a disturbance at an address in Greenacres on December first last and on arrival observed Robert Parkin at the top of the stairs, who had to be restrained by his father.

When he calmed down he was escorted outside the home, but the once outside he began shouting back inside.

Judge Bernadette Owens struck out the charges of being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour after directing that €300 be paid to the Turas counselling service.