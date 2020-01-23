Drogheda men accused of involvement in aggravated north Louth burglary

Two Drogheda men accused of being involved in an aggravated burglary in north Louth, had their case further adjourned last week after Dundalk district court was told the directions of the DPP are still awaited.

Karl Vogelaar (28) of Oulster Lane, Drogheda and Sean Everett (19) of Hill View, Drogheda are each charged with the same offence.

It is alleged that they committed a burglary at Tulla, Omeath on September 24th last and had with them an offensive weapon - a wheel brace.

Judge Bernadette Owens put back the case to the 19th of February after court presenter Sgt. Fintan McGroder said that a file is still with the Director of Public Prosecutions.