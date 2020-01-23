Deaths in Louth - Thursday January 23 2020

The death has occurred of Vincent (Vincie) O'Hare of Oakland Park and formerly of Cluan Enda, Dundalk, Louth



On Wednesday January 22, 2020, peacefully in the love and tender care of The Louth Co. Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Barney and Kathleen, brothers Brian and John (in-infancy).

He will be sadly missed by his loving family daughters Sarah and Rechelle, brother Eamonn, sisters Joan McCabe, Betty McCumiskey, Kitty Warnock and Rita O'Hare, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Kitty Warnock, Meadow Grove from Thursday morning 11am to 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ann-Marie O'Neill of Castletown Road, Dundalk and formerly of Ballsgrove, Drogheda, Co Louth



On January 19, 2020, suddenly. Ann-Marie beloved mam to David and Patrick. Sadly missed by her sons, daughter-in-law Vicky, son-in-law Anthony, grandchildren Tehya, Feenix and Hunter, niece Edel, nephew Martin, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5pm until 7pm on Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm driving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ethel McCarthy (née Halpenny) of 9 Riverdale, Skibbereen, Cork / Ardee, Louth



On January 22, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her devoted family in the tender loving care of the outstanding staff of Skibbereen Community Hospital.

Ethel, beloved wife of the late John Joe and dear mother of Michael, Margaret and Fergus. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter, sons, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Regina, her cherished grandchildren Seán, Kevin, Noel, Dylan, Alan, Katie, Megan, Saoirse, Kieran, Holly and Liam, sisters Mary Kane, Aileen Callan, brothers Laurence Halpenny, Willie Halpenny and the late Patrick Halpenny, her god daughter Ethel Watters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reception into St Patrick's Cathedral on Thursday 23rd January 2020 for prayers at 5pm. Reposing until 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday 24th January 2020 at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Coronea, Skibbereen.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Skibbereen Community Hospital, if desired.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ciaran Burke of Almonstown, Clogherhead, Co. Louth

On January 22, 2020, peacefully in his 97th year at Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Ciaran beloved brother of the late Maureen (Lawless) and uncle to the late Jimmy (Lawless).

Sadly missed by his loving sister Rosaleen (Cunningham), Lawless, nieces and nephews and Cunningham nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Sunhill Nursing Home from 5pm until 7.30pm on Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Clogherhead for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Mayne Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Ferrard Day Centre, Clogherhead.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Oliver Carroll of Donore Avenue, Ballsgrove, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On January 21, 2020, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Oliver, predeceased by his son Liam and loving husband of Cepta and dad to Martin, David, Peter, Ann-Marie, Gillian and John-Paul.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, daughters-in-law Rose, Gemma and Serena, sons-in-law Anthony and Jim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister May, brother Peter, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5pm until 7pm on Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30a.m driving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May he rest in peace