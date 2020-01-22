Arrest made and cocaine seized during Dundalk house raid

Gardaí attached to the Dundalk District Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the Bay Estate area of Dundalk today and during the course of the search approximately €5600 worth of cocaine.

A small quantity of cannabis herb was also recovered along with scales and paraphernalia associated with sale and distribution of controlled drugs.

One man (20s) was arrested and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.