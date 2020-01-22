Dundalk Sinn Fein general election candidate brands poster burning a 'deliberate attack'

Following the burning of several election posters at the St. Helena's Park/Castle Road junction in Dundalk last night, Sinn Féin candidate Ruairí Ó Murchú has slammed it as a "deliberate attack".

Speaking to the Democrat, he said: “This was clearly a deliberate attack. It is to be condemned and I would urge anyone with information to contact An Garda Síochána.

"Sinn Féin will not be intimidated or bullied.”