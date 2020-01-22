Louth County Council to raise revenue through roundabout sponsorship scheme

The details of a new scheme being undertaken by Louth County Council, for the sponsorship of roundabouts and approach roads around the county, were revealed at the Louth County Council January meeting on Monday.

Director of Services Catherine Duff, shared the details of the new scheme, which will see the council partner with businesses, organisations or individuals, to avail of advertising opportunities on selected roundabouts located on key approaches and within County Louth.

Proceeds of the new scheme will be used to visually enhance the sponsored roundabouts through appropriate landscaping and maintenance. The scheme includes 19 roundabouts located in Louth.

Cllr Joanna Byrne was among those who voiced their support but also asked that the local authority ensure that there would be no advertisements for sugary foods. Cllr Marianne Butler added that the same condition should apply to advertisements for fast foods.

Cllr Conor Keelan welcomed the new scheme, along with the added revenue it would bring.

Cllr Maria Doyle asked that the plans be discussed with Tidy Towns groups who she said already maintain a number of roundabouts. Cllr Jim Tenanty advised that this was certainly the case, with Ardee Tidy Towns maintaining some in Ardee.

Ms Duff said she would circulate the list of roundabouts that will be in the scheme and would also liaise with Tidy Towns groups regarding ones they maintain.