North Louth resident's 'foul-smelling' slurry fears

A resident from Faughart in north Louth has spoken of local concerns after what has been described as the "most foul-smelling" slurry odour hit the area on Monday.

According to the woman, speaking to the Democrat on Wednesday afternoon, she spotted four lorries full of slurry in the area near Faughart Community National School on Monday and since then the smell has been "unbearable", causing, she said, some locals to keep their windows closed and remain indoors at times.

"I was doing the school run on Tuesday and I had to turn off the heaters in the car because the smell was so bad. We almost vomited," she said.

The Faughart resident added: "We're used to the smell of slurry out in the country during the summer, but this is something else. It's overpowering. It's gone to a new level."

The woman said she believes there could be a "chicken element" to this slurry which is causing the stench, which has been going on since Monday.

She added that having spoken to several locals, there is real anger in the area.

"This is not the usual smell of slurry. Children have been complaining and some people are worried about being outside in it."

The Democrat contacted the Council for comment and was told that they have received no complaints about this matter yet.