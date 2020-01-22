Dundalk woman brings healthcare fight to the Dáil

A Dundalk woman who runs the EDS4Ire Campaign group has taken her fight to the Dáil in the run up to the General Election 2020.

Catherine Colbert, who suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome brought her campaign for improved healthcare services for patients of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders in Ireland to Government buildings yesterday.

Presently there is not one qualified rheumatologist appointed by the HSE to deal with these conditions in Ireland.

The EDS4Ire group will be in Dundalk tomorrow (Thursday) gathering signatures for their campaign from 2pm.

Commenting on yesterday's protest at the Dáil Dundalk woman Catherine said: "A massive thank you to everyone who stopped by and signed our petition outside the Dáil yesterday, and of course to little Ruby and her mum Elaine.

"We are keeping the gatherings going in the run-up to elections as it’s a good spot to hand out leaflets and get signatures from passersby.

"Thank you also to Paul Cunningham (a Political Correspondent for RTÉ) for taking this photo to tweet after chatting to us. If you are on Twitter, please follow us and RT his photo to spread awareness- https://twitter.com/RTENewsPaulC/status/1219641567830597635

"We are collecting signatures on the street this Thursday in Dundalk from 2PM, and our next gathering outside the Dáil is Thursday 30th 1PM-2.30PM. See events section for details on our page.

"We’re going to go for a coffee also at 2.30PM after the next Dáil gathering for anyone who would like to meet up for a chat, whether you are diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome or Hypermobility Spectrum Disorder, your child/ children does or still waiting for a diagnosis #EDS4IRE "

According to the EDS4Ire Facebook page Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome is "a complex genetic, connective tissue condition resulting in faulty collagen. Collagen is known as the glue that holds the body together. Because of this fault, patients' joints can partially dislocate and sometimes fully dislocate on a daily basis, leaving us in varying degrees of pain".

See: https://www.facebook.com/eds4ire/