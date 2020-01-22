BUSINESS
New gym to open at Dundalk's Market Square
A new gym has been granted planning permission at the Elgee Building at Market Square Dundalk.
Louth County Council granted conditional planning permission to use units at the ground floor and basement levels to install a gym and fitness centre.
The Square Medical Centre also recently moved into the prominent town-centre location and Pure pharmacy is due to open on the ground floor soon.
The gym is expected to open in the coming months.
