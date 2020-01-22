Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst misses out in Bulgaria

Top local boxer Amy Broadhurst lost out to Finland's Mira Potkonen in her bout at the Strandja multi-nations tournament in Sofia in Bulgaria, earlier today.

The Irish boxer had faced the Finnish ace on two occasions previously in the last six months, with Broadhurst unsuccessful both times.

However, according to LMFM, it wasn't to be third time lucky for Amy, as Potkonen completed the hat-trick over the European U22 champion.