REVEALED: 15 candidates for Louth constituency confirmed for #GE2020
With the closing date of today at 12 noon past, the final number of candidates for the Louth constituency for the general eelction has been confirmed:
Declan Breathnach TD (FF), Ruairi Ó Murchu (SF), Fergus O'Dowd TD (FG), James Byrne (FF), Imelda Munster TD (SF), John McGahon (FG), Peter Fitzpatrick TD (IND), Mark Dearey (GP), Eamon Sweeney (Ren), Ged Nash (LB), Audrey Fergus (PBP), Topanga Bird (IND), David Bradley (IND), Cathal Ó Murchu (IFP), Albert Byrne (IND).
Notice of Poll Constituency of #Louth as of 22/01/2020 @ 12:00 #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/IKDRWuzv1A— Louth Returning Officer (@ElectionsLouth) January 22, 2020
