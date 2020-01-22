Louth County Council chair meeting in response to escalation of violence

An inter-agency committee, established in 2019 in response to the violent gang feud in the town of Drogheda, met on Friday, in response to the latest escalation of violence in the town.

The committee, which is chaired by the Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin, and comprises membership of a range of local statutory and development agencies, has agreed to increase monitoring and implementation of the actions identified by the committee, based on the concerns of local residents.

Following the meeting of the inter-agency committee, Ms Martin said: “Tragically, the Drogheda feud has escalated with devastating impact, and has cost the lives of three people. The reputation of Drogheda has also suffered and we need to work together to support and implement actions to repair this damage.

“As part of the committee’s work, in January 2019, we met with representatives from the Moneymore area. We gave a commitment that local agencies would work collaboratively to deliver on a series of actions that would improve people’s experience of living in the area. To date the completed actions include:

- Various community enhancements including: Upgrade of public lighting in the area/traffic road markings reinstated/graffiti removed/increased street cleansing activity for the area.

- A feasibility study that strongly made the social case for a new community centre.

- Health and Wellbeing workshops for frontline workers in the area.

- Drug-related intimidation programme delivered.

- Securing of additional funding for the area’s Family Resource Centre to assist with counselling support for youth.

- Sharing of information on services and continued networking by members on relevant programmes/initiatives.

- Additional PLC places secured for the local Institute of Further Education.

She added: “A commitment was also given to the Moneymore community that CCTV would be reintroduced in the area. Louth County Council is currently engaged in a tender process for the awarding of a contract to re-instate CCTV into Moneymore and other areas, and provision to fund this scheme is with the Government. Priority is being attached to this important action.”

In his contribution to last week’s meeting of the group, Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said that he was satisfied with the level of policing resources at his disposal, and said that An Garda Síochána will continue to provide effective policing for the people of Drogheda.

However, he said that in addition to policing, inter-agency work and collaboration in areas such as infrastructure improvements, community development initiatives, educational opportunities, peer education training, supporting families, counselling and the provision of drugs services were also required to reduce the impacts and instances of feuding.