North Louth woman admits dangerous driving causing death

A 22 year old north Louth woman charged in connection with the death of a pedestrian in Dowdallshill over two years ago, pleaded guilty at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

Eimear White of Castlecarra, Riverstown, Co. Louth, last week, admitted dangerous driving causing the death of Robert McLoughlin on the R132 the old Newry Road, Dowdallshill Dundalk on October 21, 2017.

She also pleaded guilty to a further charge of dangerous driving.

Following the arraignment, Senior Counsel for the Defence Derek Kenneally informed the court that his client wished to surrender her bail and asked that she be remanded in custody for sentencing.

Judge John O’Connor listed the case for sentencing on February 28th and remanded the defendant in custody to the Dochas Centre at Mountjoy.