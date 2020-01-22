Two Dundalk FC legends pictured side by side in the 1980s

SNAPSHOTS COMPETITION: To enter, all you have to do send your photos to pictures@dundalkdemocrat.ie to be in with the chance of winning a fabulous prize. Don’t delay!

Dundalk Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan fondly remembers taking the above picture in the early 1980’s of well-known Dundalk character Mary ‘Mariah’ McElligott.

She is pictured with former Northern Ireland international goalkeeper, Ted O’Neill. Arthur recalls that Mary was a “great supporter” of Dundalk FC, and indeed one of the only women who would have attended games at Oriel Park at the time.

Arthur added: “Mary was orginally from St Nicholas Avenue. She was the main woman up at Oriel Park. She travelled everywhere for games. Whether they played in Cork, Dublin or Galway, Mary was always there.”

Mariah, as she was fondly called, was known to berate the players as they came off the pitch if they didn’t perform to their usual standards - she made no bones about making her opinion heard about her beloved team, the Lilywhites.

Ted McNeill was also a well-known individual up at Oriel Park, and, according to DundalkFCWhosWho: “McNeill was the fourth and last keeper to be started by Dundalk in the 1954-55 season, making his debut against Bohemians with half a dozen games left, and for the following four years he was an automatic selection—alternate choices like Paddy Shevlin and Paddy Neville were dependent on Ted’s rare absences through injury for the odd game.

“With Ted at the top of his form, and the local duo of Ralph-Finn nailing down the full-back spots, the team swept through the 1957-58 FAI Cup campaign, keeping a clean sheet throughout the 5 games, and defeated the mighty Shamrock Rovers—Coad’s Colts—in the final.

“McNeill had a magnificent game with a performance that had him nominated Sport Star of the Week by the Irish Independent."

