Admitted stealing €2000 mountain bike from Dundalk student accommodation

A 22 year old man who admitted stealing a two thousand euro mountain bike from student accommodation in Dundalk, has been jailed for three months at the local district court.

The sentence was backdated to Monday, when Daniel Christodouliedes of Langfield, Dublin Road, Dundalk was remanded in custody at Ardee district court last Monday, after a bench warrant was executed in relation to a court appearance in Dublin he had missed.

The court heard gardaí the defendant was identified on CCTV taking the mountain bike from a corridor in the Mourne View Hall apartment complex on May 21st 2018, having got entry to the building by telling someone who let him in that he lived there.

Daniel Christodoulides made admissions when he was interviewed by gardai three weeks later. He had 85 previous convictions including theft and handling stolen property.

The Defence solicitor said her client was in care from the age of two and moved from foster home to foster home before ending up in residential care homes.

He later moved in with his mother, who died from a methadone overdose in December 2018 having never taken that drug before.

Since then, the solicitor said the 22 year old has been trying his very best to get himself on the straight and narrow.

She said he's sick of prison having been in and out of custody for most of his adult life. The court heard he was supported in court by his mother's partner who he had been living with prior to going into custody two days before.

Judge Bernadette Owens noted a very valuable bike had been taken and was never recovered and the defendant was before the court with a large number of previous convictions. However, she said he was entitled to credit for his guilty plea.

The judge imposed a six month sentence with the final three months suspended for a year, on the accused entering a bond to remain under the supervision of the Probation for 12 months which she said was to try and give him some structure on his release from custody.