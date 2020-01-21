Local TD welcomes €8m funding for Louth road improvements

Independent Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick has welcomed the news that over €8m has been allocated to Louth County Council to improve roads across the county.

€301,000 in total will be allocated to Safety Improvement Works on Regional and Local Roads across Louth.

The road at Main Street, Blackrock will see a €30,000 investment, Stapleton Drive will get €20,000 of the funding and the Dowdalshill, Newry Road area will see a €25,000 investment.

A stretch along the R173 - 267 Omeath Road and the Newry Road will benefit from €25,000 in funding each.

TD Fitzpatrick took to Twitter to say: "Delighted to receive confirmation that over €8m allocated to Louth County Council for road grants."

The Louth politician shared the below documents detailing a breakdown of which roads the funds will be allocated across the county.