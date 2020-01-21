Court hears injured party suffered brain injury in Dundalk attack

A youth who admitted seriously assaulting a man in the centre of Dundalk when he was 14 years old, was sentenced at Dundalk Circuit Court last weeks to nine months detention.

The court heard the injured party suffered a brain injury in the attack on Crowe Street, in the early hours of June 11, 2016, which he said in a victim impact statement had turned his life upside down emotionally and financially.

The in-camera hearing was told the assault occurred following an earlier incident in a chip shop on Earl Street, when the victim and another man spoke to the accused and his friend who is black.

An offensive word was used - with one of the men claiming all musicians used the word as a badge of honour.

The defendant perceived this as name-calling at his friend and the court was told that both men were walking to the taxi rank on Crowe Street when one of them was punched from behind and fell to the ground dazed.

The other man - the victim of the assault charge before the court, was on the ground and has no memory of what happened since he left a licenced premises earlier in the night.

He woke up in Beaumont hospital a number of days later, after being transferred unconscious to the neurology unit there, as an emergency.

The court heard one witness - who knew the teen, told gardai he'd seen the 14 year old kick the victim three times straight into the face and kick his arm. Other witnesses said there was an argument between the two groups over allegedly racist remarks.

After his arrest, the youth - who had 38 Previous convictions told gardai "I poked him with my foot a couple of times" but he claimed that was to the victim's arm and not his face.

Judge John O'Connor noted the offending occurred when the teen was 14, and the criteria of the Children’s Act has to be followed with detention being a last resort.

He imposed a nine month sentence for assault causing harm backdated to October 12th when the teen went into custody on the charge and a two year Probation bond for a violent disorder charge and he told the defendant - who turns 18 this month,

"You have a chance to change your life completely.

“This is literally the very last time a court can give you a sentence such as this” and he added he could have his record expunged completely if he stays out of trouble.