Darkness Into Light sets date for Dundalk 2020 walk

The date has been set for Darkness Into Light in Dundalk this year.

Mark May 9, 2020, into your calendar as the hugely popular charity walk, in aid of Pieta House, will take place from Dundalk Institute of Technology again.

Darkness Into Light (DIL) is Pieta House’s flagship annual fundraising and awareness event. It started with approximately 400 people in the now-iconic yellow DIL T-shirts walking the 5km course in Dublin's Phoenix Park in 2009.

From small beginnings, the movement has grown year on year and in 2018 over 200,000 people took part in 150 locations, in 16 countries across 5 continents.

Each year the walk provides an opportunity for people to connect with their local community and to show their support for those who have been bereaved by suicide.

Since Darkness Into Light began, dedicated supporters have helped the chairty raise almost €20 million, which has enabled them to keep their doors and their 24/7 helpline open for people in crisis, free of charge.

SEE: www.facebook.com/DarknessIntoLightDLK/