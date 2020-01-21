Deaths in Louth - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

The death has occurred of Pat O'Neill of Ballinlough, of Knockbridge, Louth

Pat O’Neill, Ballinlough, Knockbridge, Dundalk. Peacefully at home. 19th January 2020. Pat (Retired Principal of St. Mary’s National School, Knockbridge), beloved husband of the late Peggy (née Quinn), much-loved father of Diarmuid and Pádraigin and brother of Rosetta Herr and the late Nance, Kitty, Hugh and Thomas. Pat will be sadly missed by his son, daughter, sister, daughter-in-law Helena, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home A91HV07 from 6pm on Sunday and from 2pm on Monday and Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Gerard Crawley of 7 McSwiney Street, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly but peacefully at home. Beloved son of Lily and the late Mick. Gerard will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his loving daughters Caoimhe & Callie, heartbroken mother, brother Michael, sisters Marian & Lesa, sister-in-law Phil, brothers-in-law Paddy & Brian, uncle, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved him.

Please check this notice on Tuesday afternoon for updated funeral arrangements. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T0429334240.

Funeral Arrangements Later. May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Seamus Clarke of Whitestown, Greenore, Louth



Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Carlingford Nursing Home. He will be sadly missed by his loving sister Veronica (USA), sister-in-law Maura (UK), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carlingford Nursing Home from 2pm - 9pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am, to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Boher, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace.