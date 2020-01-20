Three drugs seizures made by Dundalk Gardaí in last week

On January 16, Dundalk Gardai seized a small amount of cannabis herb and tablets from an address in Dundalk.

Dundalk Gardai also seized a substantial amount of cannabis herb (€1000), approximately €1000 worth of ecstasy tablets, and a "significant" amount of cash from an address in Dundalk town centre on January 17.

Searches carried out by Dundalk Gardai led to the seizure of a significant amount of cocaine and cash on January 17 in a third address in Dundalk.