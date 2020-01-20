PICTURE: Worried Louth resident shows 'vile and disgusting' water colour

A worried local resident from Annagassan in mid-Louth has sent the above photograph which she claims shows the "vile and disgusting" colour of the water emerging from her tap at her home today.

Speaking to the Democrat, the woman, said, with an election looming, she might make local candidates who drop in an interesting offering:

"The water in Annagassan today is absolutely vile and disgusting and is a common occurrence. With elections around the corner am looking forward to offering a cuppa to the next politician to knock the door."