Louth man to appear in court for alleged bail breaches

A Drogheda man, who is charged with possession of a stolen motorbike and setting fire to a stolen car, will appear before the High Court at Cloverhill tomorrow for alleged breaches of his bail conditions.

Garda Donal Clarke today at the Central Criminal Court told Emmett Nolan SC for the State that Paul Crosby (24), of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, Co Louth was admitted to bail by the High Court on May 24 last year. He is charged with possessing a stolen silver Yamaha motorcycle at Rathmullen Park on November 21, 2019.

He is also charged with possession of a stolen Volkswagen Polo at Ballymakenny Business Park on May 10, 2019 and of arson by setting the Volkswagen on fire at Yellowbatter Drogheda on the same date.

Since his release on bail, Gda Clarke said, there have been a number of alleged breaches of his bail conditions and on January 16 last gardai were issued a warrant to arrest Mr Crosby. He was arrested at Beechwood Drive in Drogheda on Sunday evening at 19:01 and the warrant was executed today (MON) at the Central Criminal Court where Justice Michael White remanded Mr Crosby to Cloverhill.

Lily Buckley BL, acting for Mr Crosby, told Justice White that her client was "anxious to address the court himself." She said there is a "context to matters" and he "wished to give evidence to the court in regard to that."

Justice White said the appropriate place for Mr Crosby to address the court would be Cloverhill.