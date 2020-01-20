Dundalk firm Horseware land top international award

Horseware Ireland, based in Dundalk, has won a BETA International Innovation Award.

It took the Sustainability Innovation honour during the awards ceremony as the first day of the British Equestrian Trade Association’s annual show ended at the NEC, Birmingham, on Sunday.

Horseware Ireland was also highly commended in the Judges’ Choice category.

BETA International is the world’s leading trade show for equestrian, pet, country and giftware products.