Dundalk woman appeals for witnesses following Garda station hit and run

A Knockbridge woman has appealed for witnesses after her car was rear-ended by a white BMW outside Dundalk Garda Station.

The local woman Ailish Morgan took to Facebook to appeal for witnesses following the incident which took place after 5pm last Thursday.

Ms Morgan said: "White BMW, rear-ended me this evening and drove off, registration number unreadable, happened shortly after 5pm this evening 16/01/20 just outside the garda station in Dundalk, it's a northern reg with orange writing on it, his passenger headlight is damaged as a result of the collision.

"If anybody has any details or had a dashcam and might have been around that area could you pm me please I would really appreciate any help on this matter as there was there was serious damage done to my vehicle."