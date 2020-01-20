Louth Fianna Fáil candidates lodge papers ahead of general election

The two Fianna Fáil candidates for the Louth constituency have been formally nominated today.

Outgoing TD Declan Breathnach and Cllr James Byrne lodged their nomination papers together on Monday morning to returning officer Mairéad Ahern at the court house in Dundalk.

Director of elections for Louth Cllr. John Sheridan said: "We have a great team in Declan and James to try and win two seats for Fianna Fáil across Louth on February 8th."

"Obviously a winter election is tougher to campaign in with colder weather and less day-light hours, but we have been overwhelmed by the good numbers coming out to help in the election in many ways. This weekend alone we had over 50 volunteers out on the campaign trail across the constituency for both candidates. We also had party leader Micheál Martin visit the constituency on Wednesday."