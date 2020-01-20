Deaths in Louth - Monday January 20 2020

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Martin of Blackrock Road, Upper Merches, Dundalk, Louth

On Sunday January 19, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Margaret, brothers and sisters.

Beloved husband of Anne (née Burns) and loving dad of Catherine, Bernadette, Sandra, Marguarita, Patricia, Aine, Ailís and Eamonn.

Patsy will be sadly missed with love by his wife, daughters, son, sister Alice, brother Stephen, sons in-law, daughter in-law, grandchildren, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence, Blackrock Road, (eircode A91 FY 61) from 8pm on Sunday night.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.40am, driving to The Church of The Holy Family, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

Car Parking is available at the Bay F.C. grounds.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael McNally of Mc Swiney Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home on January 19, 2020. Michael, beloved husband of Margaret (née Sloane), loving son of Pat and Elish and brother of Paul, Brendan, and Patricia.

Mickey will be sadly missed by his wife, father, mother, brothers, sister, father in law, mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 12pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace









