REPORT: Dundalk gardai investigating 'sudden death' of woman in town

Dundalk gardai are investigating the sudden death of a woman in the town this evening, according to a report on social media by LMFM.

It is understood the body of a woman in her 50s was discovered in her home at around 6pm this evening.

The Democrat understands it is in the Castletown Road area of the town.

The woman's body has since been removed to the mortuary and a post mortem is due.

According to local reports, several garda checkpoints were in place in the area following the discovery.