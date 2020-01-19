Man taken to hospital following single-vehicle collision near Dundalk

A man has been taken to hospital following a single car collision near Dundalk today.

According to LMFM News, the crash happened on the Fatima to Coffin Bridge Road.

LMFM reports that the man's car left the road before hitting a wall on the Fatima to Coffin Bridge Road at Tateetra just after 12.30pm.

He was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda by ambulance. The road which was closed for a time has since reopened.