Deaths in Louth - Sunday January 19 2020

The death has occurred of Pat O'Neill of Ballinlough, Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co Louth

Peacefully at home on January 19, 2020. Pat (Retired Principal of St. Mary’s National School, Knockbridge), beloved husband of the late Peggy (née Quinn), much loved father of Diarmuid and Pádraigin and brother of Rosetta Herr and the late Nance, Kitty, Hugh and Joseph.

Pat will be sadly missed by his son, daughter, sister, daughter in-law Helena, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home A91HV07 from 6pm on Sunday and from 2pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patsy Devlin of Loughboy, Upper Mell, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On January 17, 2020. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Patsy, beloved husband of the late Kathleen and dad of the late Francis.

Sadly missed by his loving family, Eileen, Pat, Paula, Joseph and Ann, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grand-children, brother Joe, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 2 o’clock on Sunday with removal at 6 o’clock, driving to St. Joseph’s Church, Mell, arriving for 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Tullyallen Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Drogheda Alzheimers Fund.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen Garvey (née Carolan) of Ladywell Terrace, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Joe and dear mother of Seán, Joe, Margaret and Colm.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Bernadette, Miriam and Carmel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Betty and Peggy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her son-in-law Enda.

Reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street from 3pm-8pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday at 10.20am, to St. Fursey's Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Philip Tiernan of Dublin Road, Drogheda and formerly of West Street, Drogheda



On January 17, 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Philip, beloved husband of Gretta and dad to the late David.

Sadly missed by his wife and family Helen, Jill, Ruth and Marc, sons in law Vincent, John and Alan, grandchildren Luke, Sarah, James, Alex and Ben, brother in law Fred, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock driving to St. Peter’s Church, West Street for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium at 1.30pm.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to St. Vincent de Paul.

House strictly private please.

May he rest in peace