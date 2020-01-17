Boil water notice remains in place for some Louth village residents

Irish Water in partnership with Louth County Council advises that ice-pigging of the water mains in Tallanstown was completed last week.

Ice-pigging is an innovative technique in which an ice slush is pumped into a water main and forced along the inside to clean the pipe by removing sediment and other unwanted deposits. Following the ice-pigging, water main flushing was carried out to remove any further sediment from the pipes.

Irish Water, in partnership with Louth County Council carried out works at the plant last year which made it possible for the Boil Water Notice to be lifted for the majority of customers impacted by the Boil Water Notice.

Following extensive monitoring of the plant and network Irish Water can confirm that adequate chlorine levels are being maintained consistently at all locations with the exception of the specific section of the network where ice-pigging is required. It is necessary that chlorine is present at adequate levels in drinking water to ensure that the water remains disinfected until it gets to the taps in people’s homes and businesses.

The recent programme of ice-pigging should help maintain adequate levels of chlorine in the water main. Monitoring is being carried out to verify adequate chlorine can be maintained within this section of the network.

The Boil Water Notice which has been in place since 30 July 2019 remains in place for approximately 600 customers in Tallanstown village. Irish Water’s drinking water and operational experts will continue to work with Louth County Council on the issue and will consult with the Health Service Executive to lift the Boil Water Notice for those remaining on the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses in the Tallanstown area. We wish to thank the community for their ongoing patience and cooperation while we continue to work to resolve this issue for those remaining on the Boil Water Notice. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.

Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on our website, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.

Further information on Boil Water Notices can be found on our website https://www.water.ie/water- supply/water-quality/boil- water-notice/