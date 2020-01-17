Weather

MET ÉIREANN: Louth hit with ice WARNING

Warning

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

WEATHER WARNING: Snow and Ice Warning issued by Met Eireann

WEATHER WARNING: Snow and Ice Warning issued by Met Eireann

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning for County Louth this afternoon.

According to met.ie, temperatures are expected to fall as low as minus 4 degrees tonight, with the coldest temperatures around dawn, staying below freezing until mid-morning on Saturday.

The warning is valid from 6pm this evening and run to 11am tomorrow.