Dundalk Photographic Society claim Setanta Cup

Photo: From left (back) Barry Kierins, Dave Donlon, Brendan Tumilty, Tony McDonnell; From left (front) Arthur Carron, Marie Agnew, Clodagh Tumilty, Frank Condra, Thomas Gray

Dundalk Photographic Society added yet another trophy to their vast collection of awards and prizes last week, by winning the IPF North East Regional Competition, held in the Old Workhouse building Carrickmacross.

The IPF North East Region which extends to as far north as Belfast, has a number of the most successful clubs in the country including Drogheda Photographic Society and Catchlight, but the day was to be Dundalk’s and the club is delighted with the win.

The standard of the competition was remarkable which made it a tough job for the judges Mark Sedgwick, Helen Hanafin and Paul Stanley who scored over 1200 prints and projected images.

All images will now head for Carlow for the National Photographer of the Year Competition to be held in February.

Dundalk Photographic Society meet in Conradh Na Gaeilge Seatown on Thursday Nights at 8pm – New Members Welcome