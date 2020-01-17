Gardai

BREAKING: Dundalk gardai raid four premises in drugs and cash swoop

Crime

David Lynch

The Dundalk District Drugs Unit carried out a search operation today in which four premises were searched under warrant.

As a result of the searches a total of approximately €5,000 of drugs were seized including Cannabis, Cocaine and MDMA.

Also, approximately €32,000 of cash was seized. One male in his 20’s was arrested and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station.