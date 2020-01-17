Gardai
BREAKING: Dundalk gardai raid four premises in drugs and cash swoop
Crime
BREAKING: Dundalk gardai raid four premises in drugs and cash swoop
The Dundalk District Drugs Unit carried out a search operation today in which four premises were searched under warrant.
As a result of the searches a total of approximately €5,000 of drugs were seized including Cannabis, Cocaine and MDMA.
Also, approximately €32,000 of cash was seized. One male in his 20’s was arrested and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on