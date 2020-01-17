County Museum in Dundalk puts out 1960s indoor football call

The County Museum in Dundalk has put out a call to the public seeking assistance in putting together an exhibition on the Indoor Football competitions organised in the county at the end of the 1960s.

The exhibition is being developed with Helena Byrne who has been researching the leagues in recent years.

Ms. Byrne noted that “indoor football was very popular with GAA players, who managed to avoid the ban on foreign sports as it was seen as entertainment and not soccer. Women were encouraged to play indoor football and this was the start of the contemporary women’s soccer and Gaelic football.”

In developing this exhibition the Museum is looking to give an insight into the impact that the leagues had.

According to Museum Curator, Brian Walsh, “we’ve heard great stories about just how popular indoor football was at the time with teams travelling long distances to compete and huge crowds gathering to view the matches. I’ve heard stories of crowds being four and five people deep with queues forming several hours before kick-off.

"This seems to have been such a phenomenon which was so popular and then seemed to disappear without a trace. We’re hoping that the exhibition will be able to capture just some of the energy and excitement that the leagues had and this is why we’re putting the call out.

"If anyone has anything associated with the leagues that we could use for the exhibition we’d be truly indebted. These could be programmes, flyers, photographs … anything at all.”

More information may be had by contacting the Museum at 042 9392999 or by sending an email to brian.walsh@louthcoco.ie.