Dundalk man accused of harassing woman has case adjourned

A 28 year old man accused of harassing a female had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last Wednesday, so a victim impact report and a Probation report can be prepared.

Ross Burlingham with addresses at Distillery Lane and Woodlawn, Mount Avenue, Dundalk is charged with harassment on dates unknown between September fifth 2016 and June 13th last year.

He is also accused of trespassing at Dundalk Grammar School on October 25th 2018. The Defence solicitor told the court that guilty pleas could be marked and handed in a note from his client's GP.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case for finalisation to the eighth of April.