Extras needed for music video being filmed in Dundalk today

Dundalk singer David Keenan has put a call out for people who would like to appear in one his music videos which is being filmed in Dundalk today.

Playing to a packed crowd at his new album signing in Classified Records yesterday evening Keenan asked: "Friends, would you like to play a role in my new music video?

"We need people to gather on Barrack Street Dundalk tomorrow at 12 Midday.”

The local singer released his much-anticipated debut album 'A Beginners Guide to Bravery' last Friday and will be heading to the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway to showcase the new material.

He launched the album to a sold-out crowd in the Olympia Theatre on Monday.

Keep up to date at: https://www.facebook.com/davidkeenansounds/