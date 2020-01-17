Deaths in Louth - Friday 17 2020

The death has occurred of Cyril Coyle of Dundalk, Louth / Castleblayney, Monaghan

The death has occurred of Cyril Coyle "The Cedars", Dublin Road, Dundalk, Co Louth, eircode A91W6P4. Formerly of York St, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

Peacefully, at the Louth Hospital, Dundalk, Co Louth, Thursday the 16th of January. Cyril, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Sheila, daughter Aileen (Dundalk), sons Brian (Clonmel), Peter (Warrenpoint), John (Dundalk), daughters-in-law Karen Leigh, Jutta, son-in-law Paul Harmon, his sisters Nuala Kerrrigan, Pauline Ronan, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Corrigan’s Funeral Home, The Commons, Castleblayney, today, Friday, from 11am to 12 noon.

Removal to his residence "The Cedars", Dublin Road, Dundalk, Co Louth, at 12-30pm.

House private on Friday afternoon, please.

Reposing at his residence from 12pm-8pm on Saturday.

Remains leaving his residence on Sunday at 12.30pm to arrive at St Fursey's Church, Haggardstown, Dundalk, for funeral Mass at 1pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Sunday morning, please.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Louth Hospice Society c/o Corrigan’s Funeral Directors, by donation box or any family member.

May he rest in peace



