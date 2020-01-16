Deaths in Louth - Thursday, January 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Pat Durnin of Seaview, Laytown, Meath / Ardee

Following a short illness at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Pat; predeceased by his wife Una and brother Bernard, will be sadly missed by his loving family daughter Tara, sons Mark and Barry, grandchildren Alex, Oisín and Ollie, sister Marian, brothers James, Henry and Oliver, daughter-in-law Jenny, son-in-law Omair, sister-in-law Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and good friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace

Pat will repose at his residence (Eircode A92 A335) on Thursday (16th Jan.) from 3pm to 7pm. House Private on Friday morning please. Removal on Friday morning (17th Jan.) to Sacred Heart Church, Laytown arriving for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Piltown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Fenton Murphy of Grangebellew, Louth

In his 86th year, Long Island, New York and late of Carterstown and Kellystown, Grangebellew.

Rest in Peace

A Memorial Mass will take place on Sunday, 19th January 2020, in The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Fieldstown at 10am.

Funeral has taken place in Long Island, U.S.A.

The death has occurred of Joan Reid (née Kerr) of North Strand, Dublin / Annagassan

Peacefully after a long illness, Joan predeceased by her husband Frank Sr, very sadly missed by her children Alan, Frank, Mary, Siobhan, Catherine, Grainne and Nuala, grandchildren Paolo, Luca, Adam, Sinead, Jack, Ella, Melia and Fintan, brother Bernard, sister Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, 60 North Strand, Dublin 3 on Friday, 17th January. Removal on Saturday, 18th January, to the Church of St. Agatha’s, North William Street arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.