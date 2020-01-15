COMEDY
Des Bishop brings his show Mia Mamma to Dundalk
Des Bishop and his late mother
Des Bishop brings his new show Mia Mamma to Dundalk’s Spirit Store on Wednesday, January 22 and Thursday, January 23.
The show is a tribute to his mum who passed away recently. Des explained: “I am often asked, "where do you get your material from?" The truth is really that I try to see the funny in everything. My mother died in March 2019 and of course, it was sad and grief can be tough sometimes but I saw a lot of funny in that too.
"Since death comes to us all and grief is something most of us will experience I thought there must be plenty of people who would like that funny to be shared. Also, I did a show about my Dad being sick back in 2010 and I couldn't face my mother in the afterlife because I know her first question would be "your Father got a show, how come I didn't get one?"
"I think it's tougher to lose your mum. My Dad was the best supporting actor. My mother was the actress in a leading role. You are never ready when the star of the show dies. So this is a show about My mother.
"It's a show about motherhood and sacrifice, anxiety and grief, the mistakes you make as a mother and a son and the hard road to forgiveness and finally it's about loss, grief and the chaos that surrounds it.
"Where do I get my material from? Life and death!"
Doors for this show are 8pm. Tickets are €27 for the Wednesday, January 22. The second show is sold out. www.spiritstore.ie/tickets.php
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on