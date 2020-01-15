Louth voters - Here's how to see if you are eligible to vote in general election

Louth County Council are advising all voters to check that they are eligible to vote in the general election by logging on to checkyourvote.ie

If your name is not on checktheregister.ie contact Louth County Council’s Franchise section at 1890 202 303 or register@louthcoco.ie

You can apply to be included on the voter’s register supplement by submitting the completed RFA2 form to Louth County Council by 5.00 pm on Wednesday, 22nd January:

https://www.checktheregister. ie/appforms/RFA2_English_form. pdf

County Hall, St. Alphonsus Road, Dundalk and Civic Offices, Fair Street, Drogheda will be open on Saturday, 11th January from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm to facilitate people who want to submit an application form for inclusion on the voters register supplement in time for the general election.