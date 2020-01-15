REPORT: Human remains find linked to Louth teen's disappearance

According to RTE this morning, the discovery of human remains in Dublin early this morning is being linked with the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy from Drogheda.

The teenager was reported missing by his family on Sunday night.

According to RTE, the missing boy's sister posted on social media, saying she could not get in contact with him, which would be unusual.

Searches were carried out by gardai in several areas in Drogheda last night, including Moneymore, the Cement Road and Rathmullen.

Gardai had discovered human remains in a burnt out car in the Drumcondra area of Dublin at around 1.30am this morning.

Meanwhile human limbs found in Coolock on Monday night are also being linked to the incident.

Gardai believe there may be links to the ongoing Drogheda gang feud.