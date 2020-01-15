Deaths in Louth - Wednesday January 15 2019

The death has occurred of Michael O'Connor of Marsh Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Rosaleen and dear father of Gerard, Seán and Daniel.

Predeceased by his father Michael. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter-in-law Maria, Daniel’s partner Laura, grandchildren Penny and Alex, mother Elizabeth, brothers and sisters Breidge, David, Paul, Gregory, Mark, Ruth, June, Rory and Kevin. brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91 HK28) from 12 noon on Wednesday and again from 12 noon on Thursday.

Removal on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Friday, please.

Attendees please note: Parking will be provided at Bellurgan United Sports Field, New Road (Eircode A91 HR88), with a shuttle service operating on both Wednesday and Thursday from 12 noon.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Keeley of St. Nicholas’s Cottage, Ballymakenny, Co. Louth and formerly of Brookville, Drogheda

Peacefully at his home. Surrounded by his loving family. Michael (Mick), beloved husband of Geraldine and loving dad to Melissa, Sonya, Vicky and Aaron.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sons in law Des, Jeff and Declan, grandchildren Caleb, Senan, Robin, Morgan, Abigail, Ruby, Lucas, Beau and Reuben, brothers, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, special cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Vicky Keeley-White, Broadmeadows, Drogheda ( A92KN2K) from 3pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymakenny Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Angela Skelly (née Cunningham) of Bothar Brugha, Drogheda and Anovocare, Nursing Home, Swords, Co Dublin



On January 13, 2020. Peacefully, at the Nursing Home. Angela, wife of the late Richard and mother of the late Bertha. Sadly missed by her loving family Tommy, Terry, Richard, John, Bernard, Patricia, Maura, Denise, Jacqueline, Elaine and Kevin, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Pauline (Kierans) extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am driving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace



