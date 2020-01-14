Nuremore Hotel in Carrickmacross changes ownership

The Nuremore Hotel & Country Club in Carrickmacross, Monaghan is to undergo a change of ownership which comes into effect on February 17.

According to a statement sent to the Democrat, the hotel is being sold as a going concern and will continue to operate business as usual, with all staff continuing to be employed. All bookings and deposits, including deposits for weddings, conferences, events, gift vouchers, leisure centre and golf course memberships will be honoured on the same terms as they were entered into.

The hotel has been bought by The Kylin Prime Group which is expanding its investment portfolio.

The decision to sell the hotel was made as the long-time owner and managing Director Julie Gilhooly has decided that the time has come to retire after a long and successful career in the Irish hospitality industry.

Speaking about the change in ownership, Proprietor Julie Gilhooly said: “We have been in business for over 50 years in Carrickmacross. During that time, we are proud and privileged to have become an integral part of the community. On a personal note, I, along with my daughters; Suzanne, Louisa and Emma; would like to thank our staff, past and present, from the bottom of our hearts, for all their loyalty, hard work and most importantly of all their friendship over the years at the Nuremore and beyond."

She added: "We have been truly blessed, and are eternally grateful for the hard work and dedication shown by so many over the years. The Nuremore Hotel Management Team and Staff, have proved over the years that the biggest asset of the Nuremore, has always been the wonderful staff that work so hard to make the hotel the amazing venue that it is. The Kylin Prime Group are fortunate to be inheriting such a hardworking, dedicated, talented and loyal team.

"Our sincere thanks must also go to our loyal customers who have supported us all over the years and our many suppliers who have worked alongside us.”

Philippe Rousseau, Group Hotel Head of Finance and Operations at Kylin Prime Group, added: “We are delighted to acquire The Nuremore Hotel and County Club in Carrickmacross, a very well established and very successful four-star property. The Nuremore has strong year-round business with an excellent reputation in both the leisure & wedding markets.

"The hotel is an important part of the local community in Carrickmacross and Kylin Prime, together with the team at The Nuremore Hotel, look forward to operating the hotel and playing an active role in the community. The purchase of the hotel is a welcome addition to our growing portfolio.”