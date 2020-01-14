Louth County Council
FLOOD WARNING: Louth County Council issue flood warning for today
High risk of coastal flooding
Louth County Council issue flood warning for today
Louth County Council have issued a flood warning for the county ahead of today's high tide. There is a high risk of coastal flooding in Louth as a result of a higher than normal spring tide.
The high tide is at 13.15 and the period of greatest risk, according to the council, is from 12.15 to 14.15.
The following areas are at risk and parking cars in these areas should be avoided:
Dundalk
Inner relief road / Quay st
Newry road,
Racecourse road.
Drogheda
Ship Street
North Quay
Wellington Quay
Marsh Road
Blackrock
Blackrock road ( Connollys Corner )
Blackrock Main st
Annagassan
Baltray
Sand Bags
Sand bags can be collected at the following locations:
Blackrock
Main Street
Carlingford
At the Fire Station and outside Savages Butchers
Dundalk
Machinery Yard, Ardee Road, Dundalk
Town Hall , Crowe Street, Dundalk
Drogheda
Fair Street Offices , Drogheda
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on