FLOOD WARNING: Louth County Council issue flood warning for today

Louth County Council

High risk of coastal flooding

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Louth County Council have issued a flood warning for the county ahead of today's high tide. There is a high risk of coastal flooding in Louth as a result of a higher than normal spring tide. 

The high tide is at 13.15 and the period of greatest risk, according to the council, is from 12.15 to 14.15.

The following areas are at risk and parking cars in these areas should be avoided:

Dundalk 

Inner relief road / Quay st 

Newry road, 

Racecourse road. 

Drogheda 

Ship Street 

North Quay 

Wellington Quay 

Marsh Road 

Blackrock 

Blackrock road ( Connollys Corner ) 

Blackrock Main st 

Annagassan 

Baltray 

Sand Bags

Sand bags can be collected at the following locations:

Blackrock 

Main Street

Carlingford 

At the Fire Station and outside Savages Butchers 

Dundalk 

Machinery Yard, Ardee Road, Dundalk 

Town Hall , Crowe Street, Dundalk 

Drogheda 

Fair Street Offices , Drogheda 