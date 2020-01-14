FLOOD WARNING: Louth County Council issue flood warning for today

Louth County Council have issued a flood warning for the county ahead of today's high tide. There is a high risk of coastal flooding in Louth as a result of a higher than normal spring tide.

The high tide is at 13.15 and the period of greatest risk, according to the council, is from 12.15 to 14.15.

The following areas are at risk and parking cars in these areas should be avoided:

Dundalk

Inner relief road / Quay st

Newry road,

Racecourse road.

Drogheda

Ship Street

North Quay

Wellington Quay

Marsh Road

Blackrock

Blackrock road ( Connollys Corner )

Blackrock Main st

Annagassan

Baltray

Sand Bags

Sand bags can be collected at the following locations:

Blackrock

Main Street

Carlingford

At the Fire Station and outside Savages Butchers

Dundalk

Machinery Yard, Ardee Road, Dundalk

Town Hall , Crowe Street, Dundalk

Drogheda

Fair Street Offices , Drogheda