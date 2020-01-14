Fred Cooke to perform in North Louth venue

Fred Cooke is leaving his twinkle toes behind him from his “Dancing with the Stars” appearance and is taking to the road for his new comical tour of musical madness.

First up for Fred is The Glyde Inn in Annagassan, Co Louth.

Winner of “Irish Comedian of the Year 2018” (Tatler Magazine), Fred has also been supporting Irish Comedy Legend Tommy Tiernan on his Nationwide Tour.

Tickets are €20 and can be bought at the door but we would advise booking early online. Link below.

https://theglydeinn.ie/ tickets/purchase/2001187437

Cooke’s guitar plucking panache enables him to paint comical situations before delivering unexpected killer-punch lines that leave his audience “elevated to hilarity”. The Scotsman.

His new Nationwide Tour “Fred Space” has brought Cooke to a whole new level of Comical Mayhem placing him in the “Premier league of Irish funnymen.” HOT PRESS.

Sit back and enjoy a performer with enough “energy to power a small village in the west of Kerry” THE LAUGHTER LOUNGE.

Doors Open at 7:30pm. Seating is limited and unreserved. This is an over 18s event. Please bring a print out of your tickets.

All ticket sales proceeds from this night will go to The Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit Drogheda. There will be a Raffle on the night.